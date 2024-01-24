Cristiano Ronaldo doing injury rehab as he misses Al-Nassr team training for eighth successive day: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly still in rehab as he missed Al-Nassr's training for an eighth consecutive day.

Ronaldo, 38, has been struggling with a recent injury, which led to his team's postponement of two midseason friendlies in China. He said recently (as per Reuters):

"I have played for 22 years, and I am a player that doesn't have too many injuries. So I'm really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour.

"We have not cancelled the game. We want to push for the game and be back here. ... Unfortunately, I have some problem, but this is part of football and my life."

Cristiano Xtra has now reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed an eighth straight day of training as he spent time in the medical hall for his treatment and rehabilitation.

At the moment, it's unclear whether the star will feature in his team's blockbuster friendly with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Riyadh on February 1.

The Herons arrive in Saudi Arabia shortly to play Saudi Premier League leaders Al-Hilal in a friendly in the capital on January 29. Three days later, they are scheduled to take on Ronaldo and Co. at the same venue.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. He's the game's all-time record scorer, netting over 850 times for club and country.

Even at the ripe old age of nearly 39, the Portuguese maestro continues to age like fine wine, showing little signs of slowing down anytime soon. He's off to a blistering start to his first full season in Saudi Arabian football.

In 25 games across competitions, he has registered 24 goals and 11 assists. They include league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 18 outings in the Saudi Premier League, where Al-Nassr (46) are only behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 matches.