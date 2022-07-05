Cristiano Ronaldo left ‘upset’ by salary reduction at Manchester United as details of reasons behind transfer request emerge - Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly requested the club to let him leave this summer should they get an acceptable bid. Manchester Evening News has now reported on the issues that have led to this development.

The club's lack of activity in the transfer market is believed to be a big reason behind Ronaldo's decision to leave the club. Another massive issue is believed to be the 25% salary reduction imposed on all Red Devils players this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



CR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;



Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;



Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;



More: Cristiano Ronaldo situationCR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;More: youtube.com/watch?v=twDmxC… Cristiano Ronaldo situation 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC ▫️ CR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;▫️ Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;▫️ Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;More: youtube.com/watch?v=twDmxC… https://t.co/PuQNcuKYgt

United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. That means they'll participate in the UEFA Europa League this season, so the club has deducted 25% wages from every player for their failure to take the club to the Champions League.

That has irked Ronaldo, who had a fabulous individual season last campaign. He scored 24 goals in 38 games and was one of United's best players on the pitch.

Ronaldo has one more year left on his contract, with United having the option to extend it by another year He returned to Old Trafford last summer after agreeing a deal of £480,000 in wages per week. The new deduction, though, will see the Portuguese forward earn £360,000 per week should he stay at the club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation.Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. https://t.co/Tzj40IidtU

Ronaldo did not report for pre-season training on Monday, citing 'family reasons', which has been accepted by the club.

Should Manchester United let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a veteran of the game who is in the twilight of his career. He is justified in wanting to play for a team that can win or challenge for trophies immediately.

Manchester United are unlikely to provide that as they begin a long-term rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo, at 37, despite his sparkling form last season, is unlikely to be here to lead the line forever.

Keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at the club would only slow United's pursuit of a new forward who can fit into the system and deliver for years to come. So it might be mutually beneficial for both player and club to part ways now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far