Cristiano Ronaldo to make decision regarding his future as he receives multiple offers from several clubs: Reports

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to make a decision on his future as he nears the end of his stay at Mrsool Park, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.
The 40-year-old - who arrived at the Kingdom in December 2022 on a free transfer after two decades in European football - is still going strong, having netted nearly 100 times in two and a half seasons.
Ronaldo has garnered attention from multiple clubs, as per sports journalist Nicolo Schira, who tweeted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner intends to keep playing for a while:
"Cristiano Ronaldo will decide his future in the next days. He has received several bids, and his plans are clear: Ronaldo is going to continue to play for other two seasons."
Although Schira didn't name any club that's interested in Ronaldo's services, Marca (via Transferfeed) has reported that Brasileiro Serie A side Palmeiras are in the fray. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are also said to be in the fray, with Ronaldo apparently not averse to changing clubs and stay in the Kingdom.
Both clubs are set to feature in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States next summer. Ronaldo has won the competition four times, thrice with Real Madrid, most recently doing so in 2018.
What's next for Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a decent individual season in what's his second full campaign in Saudi Arabian football since arriving in the Kingdom over two years ago.
Coming off a 44-goal 2023-24 campaign - including a record 36 strikes in the Saudi Pro League - Ronaldo hasn't replicated those numbers this season. Nevertheless, he's up to 33 goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions. He's next to feature in the home league game with Al-Khaleej on Wednesday (May 21).
The tally includes 23 strikes and three assists in 28 outings in the top flight, where Stefano Pioli's side are set to finish outside the top-two, being fourth in the standings with two games remaining.
Ronaldo has also netted eight times in as many games in the AFC Champions League Elite but couldn't help avert a 3-2 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-finals last month. His other goal contributions this season have come in the Saudi Super Cup, where the Knights of Najd lost 4-1 to holders Al-Hilal in the final.