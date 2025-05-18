Cristiano Ronaldo to make decision regarding his future as he receives multiple offers from several clubs: Reports

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to make a decision on his future as he nears the end of his stay at Mrsool Park, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Ad

The 40-year-old - who arrived at the Kingdom in December 2022 on a free transfer after two decades in European football - is still going strong, having netted nearly 100 times in two and a half seasons.

Ronaldo has garnered attention from multiple clubs, as per sports journalist Nicolo Schira, who tweeted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner intends to keep playing for a while:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will decide his future in the next days. He has received several bids, and his plans are clear: Ronaldo is going to continue to play for other two seasons."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Schira didn't name any club that's interested in Ronaldo's services, Marca (via Transferfeed) has reported that Brasileiro Serie A side Palmeiras are in the fray. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are also said to be in the fray, with Ronaldo apparently not averse to changing clubs and stay in the Kingdom.

Both clubs are set to feature in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States next summer. Ronaldo has won the competition four times, thrice with Real Madrid, most recently doing so in 2018.

Ad

What's next for Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a decent individual season in what's his second full campaign in Saudi Arabian football since arriving in the Kingdom over two years ago.

Ad

Coming off a 44-goal 2023-24 campaign - including a record 36 strikes in the Saudi Pro League - Ronaldo hasn't replicated those numbers this season. Nevertheless, he's up to 33 goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions. He's next to feature in the home league game with Al-Khaleej on Wednesday (May 21).

The tally includes 23 strikes and three assists in 28 outings in the top flight, where Stefano Pioli's side are set to finish outside the top-two, being fourth in the standings with two games remaining.

Ronaldo has also netted eight times in as many games in the AFC Champions League Elite but couldn't help avert a 3-2 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-finals last month. His other goal contributions this season have come in the Saudi Super Cup, where the Knights of Najd lost 4-1 to holders Al-Hilal in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More