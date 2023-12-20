Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr linked with move to sign 35-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly been linked with Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

The 35-year-old veteran custodian is in action at the FIFA Club World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Al-Ahly lost 2-0 to reigning Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense on Monday (December 18).

Al-Ahly take on Urawa Red Diamonds in the third-place playoff on Friday (December 22). The Japanese side lost 3-0 to reigning treble winners Manchester City on Tuesday.

El-Shenawy has kept an impressive 157 shutouts in 281 games across competitions. That includes seven shutouts in 17 games this season, including four in the AFC Champions League.

As reported by News Now4 Sports commentator Ali Al-Kaavi, El-Shenawy will move to Al-Nassr following his team's involvement in the Club World Cup. He tweeted:

"Commentator Ali Al-Kaabi: After Al-Ahly of Egypt finishes the Club World Cup, Mohamed El-Shenawy will move to Al-Nassr Club."

Ronaldo's Al-Alami are second in the Saudi Pro League, 10 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (47), who have played a game more. Luis Castro's side have also reached the AFC Champions League knockouts and the King's Cup semifinal.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Almost 39, the Portugal captain continues to age like fine wine, delivering consistently strong performances.

In his first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - whom he joined on a free transfer last December - Ronaldo has exploded off the blocks. In 22 games across competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has notched up a rich haul of 20 goals and 10 assists.

That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists. Ronaldo has also scored thrice in the AFC Champions League and once in the King's Cup. Overall, Ronaldo now has 34 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions.

He has also been in superb form for Portugal this year. Leading from the front, Ronaldo struck 10 times in nine games to lead his team to the UEFA Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.