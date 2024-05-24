Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate handed 2-game ban after getting sent off in SPL clash - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte has reportedly received a two-game suspension. That's because of punching an opponent and getting sent off in the 2-2 Saudi Pro League draw at Al-Riyadh on Thursday (May 23).

In a rousing midweek clash, Otavio opened the scoring for the visitors inside 16 minutes, but Andre Gray restored parity for Riyadh 11 minutes later. Mohammed Al-Aqel then put his side his front on the cusp of half-time.

The incident in question happened in the 63rd minute, with Laporte, while holding Riyadh attacker Al Aqel from behind, punched him, leaving the referee no option but to brandish a straight red.

To their credit, though, Luis Castro's side forced a share of the spoils through a Meshari Al-Nemer strike seven minutes into stoppage time. According to X99i3, Laporte is set to miss the next two games, tweeting (as translated from Arabic):

"Urgent – Sports: Referee Khaled Al-Taris notes in his report that Laporte committed disgraceful behavior and thus was absent from two matches:- the Union, King’s Cup final against Al Hilal"

The suspension rules out the Spaniard from Al-Alami's final league game of the season and the King's Cup final with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal on Sunday (May 26).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo may have drawn a blank in the 2-2 draw at Riyadh, but the 39-year-old is having a fabulous first full season with the Knights of Najd, whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022.

In 43 games across competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered a rich haul of 42 goals and 13 assists. Most of those goal contributions - 33 goals and 11 assists in 30 games - have come in the league, where Al-Nassr are set to finish beyond runaway winners Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo has also struck six times and provided an assist in eight games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign for Al-Nassr. He has scored thrice in as many King's Cup games as well.