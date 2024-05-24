Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate handed 2-game ban after getting sent off in SPL clash - Reports

By Bhargav
Modified May 24, 2024 15:10 GMT
Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte has reportedly received a two-game suspension. That's because of punching an opponent and getting sent off in the 2-2 Saudi Pro League draw at Al-Riyadh on Thursday (May 23).

In a rousing midweek clash, Otavio opened the scoring for the visitors inside 16 minutes, but Andre Gray restored parity for Riyadh 11 minutes later. Mohammed Al-Aqel then put his side his front on the cusp of half-time.

The incident in question happened in the 63rd minute, with Laporte, while holding Riyadh attacker Al Aqel from behind, punched him, leaving the referee no option but to brandish a straight red.

To their credit, though, Luis Castro's side forced a share of the spoils through a Meshari Al-Nemer strike seven minutes into stoppage time. According to X99i3, Laporte is set to miss the next two games, tweeting (as translated from Arabic):

"Urgent – Sports: Referee Khaled Al-Taris notes in his report that Laporte committed disgraceful behavior and thus was absent from two matches:- the Union, King’s Cup final against Al Hilal"

The suspension rules out the Spaniard from Al-Alami's final league game of the season and the King's Cup final with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal on Sunday (May 26).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may have drawn a blank in the 2-2 draw at Riyadh, but the 39-year-old is having a fabulous first full season with the Knights of Najd, whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022.

In 43 games across competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered a rich haul of 42 goals and 13 assists. Most of those goal contributions - 33 goals and 11 assists in 30 games - have come in the league, where Al-Nassr are set to finish beyond runaway winners Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo has also struck six times and provided an assist in eight games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign for Al-Nassr. He has scored thrice in as many King's Cup games as well.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी