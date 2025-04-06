Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate could leave Saudi giants and return to Europe this summer: Reports

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, could reportedly return to Europe at the end of the season. The Spaniard joined the Knights of Najd in the summer of 2023.

In 64 appearances across competitions for Stefano Pioli's side, the 30-year-old has contributed eight goals and one assist. That includes four strikes in 25 outings across competitions this season. Three of those goals have come in 17 games in the Saudi Pro League, where Pioli's side are third in the standings, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad (62) by eght points after 26 games.

Despite his contract at Mrsool Park not running out till next summer, Laporte could be on his way out at the end of the season. As per World Soccer Talk, the Spaniard has decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., with Olympique Marseille leading the race for his services, amid interest from Spanish, English and other French clubs.

Laporte had said about life in Saudi Arabia:

“At the moment, I have not considered it, but if I am disappointed in such a short time, you wonder what to do. That moment has not arrived yet, but in the future it could be if that dynamic continues like this,” he said a few months ago.

“They take care of us, but not enough for my taste. That is to say, in Europe they pay you a good salary, but they take care of you much more.”

As per the aforementioned report, OM could pay around €15-20 million for Laporte's services, with Athletic Bilbao, among others, also said to be in the fray.

"I'm not chasing 1000 goals" - Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace in a 3-1 Saudi Pro League win at holders Al-Hilal at the weekend, moving to 931 career goals for club and country.

However, the 40-year-old allayed the notion that he's looking to conquer Mount 1000, having scored in his last three league outings, with Pioli's side winning two of them.

"Guys, let's enjoy the moment, " Ronaldo said after his Al-Hilal brace (as per SI). "I'm not chasing 1,000. If it happens, perfect. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. The moment is the most special thing not what is going to come you know. Enjoy the moment, and it was a great win not because I scored of course.

"I'm happy to score two goals against Al-Hilal, but the most important thing is to win the derby. We play against a fantastic team away. It's always difficult, we have to appreciate, and we have to continue because nine games left with one more in the Champions League. Everything is possible. We have to continue and believe."

Ronaldo is yet to win a competitive title in more than two years since moving to Al-Nassr in December 2022 on a free transfer.

