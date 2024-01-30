Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate set to join Saudi rivals on loan until end of season: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate, midfielder Seko Fofana, is reportedly set to join Al Ettifaq on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old Cote d'Ivoire international has two goals and an assist in 19 games across competitions, starting 13 times. Currently on international duty with Cote d'Ivoire at the AFCON 2023, Fofana helped his team reach the last-eight with a 5-4 shootout win following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Fofana, who has started all four games in the continental competition, scored in the 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau in their campaign opener. However, on his return to club football in Saudi Arabia, he's set to leave on a six-month loan to Al-Nassr's domestic rivals Al-Ettifaq.

As tweeted by Santi Aouna, the player has given his green light for the move, which is set to be announced by his parent club shorty. Here's what Aouna tweeted:

"As revealed exclusively, full agreement between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr for Seko Fofana. 6 months loan. Seko Fofana gave his green light. Official annoucement expected soon."

Ronaldo and Co. are second in the Saudi Pro League after 19 games, seven points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53). Fofana has contributed an assist in 14 league outings.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a fabulous season, his first full campaign in Saudi Arabian football since joining Al-Alami on a free transfer in December 2022.

The 38-year-old Portugal captain, widely regarded as one of the game's best players, is still going strong, ageing like fine wine. Ronaldo has bagged an impressive 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 19 outings in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a 54-goal year for club and country in 2023, the most by any player. The Portugal captain is on a mid-season break and is expected to feature against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a friendly in Riyadh on Thursday (February 1).