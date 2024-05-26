Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign Manchester United star; PIF ready to make 'considerable' offer to seal deal - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly looking to snap up Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after a largely disappointing and injury-plagued campaign.

Casemiro, 32, had five goals and three assists in 32 games across competitions, starting 31 times, missing 15 games due to injury. Despite his goal contributions - spread across four different competitions - the Brazilian underwhelmed in his primary role in defensive midfiel, plunging his Old Trafford future into doubt.

Although the former Real Madrid midfielder is contracted with United till 2026, he might have played his last for the club. As per UtdDistrict (via Relevo), Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are looking to sign him this summer.

Trending

The Saudi Public Investment Fund - which holds a majority 75% stake in the club - are seemingly willing to splurge to reunite Casemiro and Ronaldo.

Expand Tweet

Considering the Brazilian's overall disappointing season, United's new minority owners INEOS, might not hesitate to jettison the player as they seek to transform the club's fortunes next campaign.

How Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has fared with Manchester United's Casemiro

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Casemiro

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro have played together at Real Madrid and Manchester United. The Al-Nassr superstar has shared the pitch with Casemiro 122 times across competitions, registering seven joint goal contributions.

All but 13 of these games have come at Los Blancos, with the pair recording most of their joint goal contributions (six). Five of these goals have been scored by Ronaldo and the remaining two by Casemiro.

Interestingly, in every game (7) the duo have had a joint goal contribution, their side won. The pair's last such contribution - the only one at United - came in the 2-1 Premier League win at Everton during the 2022-23 season.

A few weeks later, Ronaldo would leave Manchester United by mutual consent and joined his current club - Al-Nassr - on a free transfer in December 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been on a tear this season.

In 43 games across competitions, Ronaldo has bagged a rich haul of 42 goals and 13 assists. That includes 33 goals and 11 assists in 30 games in the Saudi Pro Legue, where Luis Castro's side are set to finish second, behind champions Al-Hilal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback