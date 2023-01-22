Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al Nassr eye move for Premier League star - Reports

Saudi-Arabia-based club Al Nassr, who recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a staggering deal, are reportedly looking to sign an elite goalkeeper to beef up their defensive capabilities.

According to Relevo, the club has set its sights on Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who currently plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

relevo.com/futbol/premier… Looks like Vicente Guaita could be headed to Saudi Arabia. @relevo say Al-Nassr have offered Crystal Palace's starrting goalkeeper a six month contract due to a injury to David Ospina. Looks like Vicente Guaita could be headed to Saudi Arabia. @relevo say Al-Nassr have offered Crystal Palace's starrting goalkeeper a six month contract due to a injury to David Ospina.relevo.com/futbol/premier…

The 36-year-old Guaita has reportedly received a six-month contract that can be renewed based on performance objectives. The Saudi club also offers a three million plus performance bonus for the short-term deal, which could swing the trade in their favor.

This move for Guaita is considered independent and complementary to another goalkeeper, Agustin Rossi. The current first-choice goalkeeper for Al Nassr, David Ospina, has suffered an elbow injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

However, with Ospina ruled out, the club is looking to find a replacement of the highest level, and they believe they have seen that in Guaita. They are also reported to be approaching Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate and goalkeeper, Keylor Navas.

Ospina is out for six weeks due to injury and the Saudis are looking for a replacement. Keylor Navas negotiates with Al Nassr, reports @marca , Costa Rican has already spoken to Ronaldo.Ospina is out for six weeks due to injury and the Saudis are looking for a replacement. 🚨 Keylor Navas negotiates with Al Nassr, reports @marca, Costa Rican has already spoken to Ronaldo.Ospina is out for six weeks due to injury and the Saudis are looking for a replacement. https://t.co/Re4sdXBDBA

Vicente Guaita has been a mainstay in the Crystal Palace team since joining them in 2018. He has made over 100 appearances for the Eagles and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. He has been a critical player for Palace, helping them secure their Premier League last season.

If Guaita decides to move to Al Nassr, it would be a significant loss for Palace. However, with the Spaniard having recently signed a year-long contract extension at the English club, only an undeniable monetary offer and playing alongside the Ronaldo could change his mind in Al Nassr's favour.

Guaita @vguaita13 I am very happy to stay here at Crystal Palace for another season. I love it at this club and my family are settled here. YOU ARE MY FAMILY EAGLES!!! #CPFC #CPFC Family I am very happy to stay here at Crystal Palace for another season. I love it at this club and my family are settled here. YOU ARE MY FAMILY EAGLES!!! #CPFC #CPFCFamily https://t.co/zoZUnakRWm

It will be interesting to see how this potential transfer develops and whether or not Guaita decides to move to Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr will hope to secure the services of a goalkeeper of the highest level, and in Guaita, they may have found the perfect replacement for David Ospina.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Al Nassr debut in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, January 22, against Al Ettifaq.

Al Nassr youth team pays homage to Cristiano Ronaldo with iconic 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring against Al Hilal

The youth team of Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for, paid homage to the Portuguese star by mimicking his iconic "SIUUU" celebration after scoring against Al Hilal in a recent game.

Al Nassr Youth team doing Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic SIUUU celebration after scoring against Al HilalInfluence all over the world Al Nassr Youth team doing Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic SIUUU celebration after scoring against Al Hilal ❤️Influence all over the world 🐐https://t.co/New9vfed65

The celebration, which Ronaldo frequently performs after scoring, clearly indicates the influence the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had on the club's youth players since his staggering £200 million move to Riyadh.

The young players look up to Ronaldo as a role model and have been inspired by his work ethic, dedication, and scoring abilities. After his eventful departure from his former club Manchester United, the 37-year-old Portuguese international will soon start his campaign in the Saudi Pro League.

