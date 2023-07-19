Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother yet to follow back Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro hasn't followed back her son's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. However, Dolores' relationship with Georgina reportedly became tensed when she and Ronaldo began living together.

Rodriguez reportedly wanted an adjustment in the living room by removing a photo, which was a portrait of Ronaldo with his mother. That didn't sit well with Dolores, according to the Mundo Deportivo report.

Following the incident, Georgina has started following Dolores on Instagram, but the latter is yet to do likewise, suggesting a still frosty relationship between the pair.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently participated in a GUESS campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently participated in an ad campaign for the clothing brand GUESS. Rodriguez wooed fans with a few classy and stylish images of herself on social media.

GUESS also posted videos of their campaign with the model on Instagram and other social media platforms. The campaign's creative director Paul Marciano said about the same (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina , going behind the veil to get a glimpse into the glamorous life of this superstar."

Marciano added:

"We are delighted to welcome Georgina in our new campaign with GUESS and Marciano. Georgina is a strong, confident and determined woman.

"This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty, but also her sensuality, dynamism and inner strength, perfectly interpreting the vision and style of the brands."

Rodriguez said on the same:

"I am truly honoured to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano. I love the brand and the values it represents.

"I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered and sexy at the same time. They have a strong feminine character while expressing a timeless essence."

The Al-Nassr attacker's girlfriend often participates in various campaigns on Instagram. Since her association with the Portugal captain, Georgina Rodriguez has become a sensation and boasts around 50 million Instagram followers.