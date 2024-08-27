Cristiano Ronaldo's national teammate rejects chance to join Al-Nassr's rivals Al-Ittihad - Reports

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Cristiano Ronaldo's national teammate Danilo Pereira has rejected the chance to join Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro-League rivals, Al-Ittihad. The holding midfielder was reportedly the subject of a €15 million bid but opted to remain with PSG.

The 32-year-old has been a part of the Parisian's set=up since 2021 when he arrived from FC Porto for a reported €16 million. He has made 157 appearances for the reigning French champions, bagging 10 goals and three assists, winning three Ligue 1 titles, three French Super Cups and two French Cups.

Danilo's contract with PSG expires next summer, but the veteran midfielder is unlikely to secure a new contract, following the arrival of his compatriot Joao Neves this summer. A move to the Middle-East looks to be the best move for both parties, and Al-Ittihad could offer him a chance to play alongside iconic names like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

The Saudi Pro-League has his legendary countryman, Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo hints Al-Nassr will be his last club

Legendary Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that the Saudi Pro-League club could be the last team of his illustrious career.

The Portuguese star has played for many clubs in his star-studded career, turning out got Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before he arrived in Saudi Arabia in December 2022.

Ronaldo is an almost mythical figure in European football, claiming five Ballon d'Or titles and scoring 701 goals. However, at 39, the legendary striker is in the twilight of his career.

Speaking about his future with Portuguese channel NOW (via GOAL), he said:

"I don't know if I'll finish soon or in two or three years. But, possibly, it will be at Al-Nassr.

"It's the team where I'm happy, where I'm good, where I feel good, both in the country and in the league. That's why, most likely I can finish my career at Al-Nassr. I'm very happy to play in the Arab league and I want to continue."

Cristiano Ronaldo remains contracted to Al Nassr till the summer of 2025 and will be keen to lead them to silverware this teerm. He has been a revelation since his arrival, bagging 61 goals and 16 assists in 67 appearances across competitions.

