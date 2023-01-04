Cristiano Ronaldo set to end long association with super agent Jorge Mendes after transfer fallout - Reports 

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to part ways with his long-time agent Jorge Mendes, according to Sport Italia.

It's reported that there has been 'high tension' between the two in light of recent developments in Ronaldo's career. The 37-year-old acrimoniously left Manchester United in November and waited for offers from European clubs for more than a month.

With no UEFA Champions League team showing interest in his services, Ronaldo ended up joining Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, where he was unveiled on Tuesday (January 3).

In recent months, cracks have appeared to develop between Ronaldo and his agent. The player's explosive interview with Piers Morgan that led to his United exit was reportedly not sanctioned or approved by Mendes.

Amid all the uncertainty surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future, Ronaldo and Mendes have grown increasingly distant. It's also said that Mendes won't be financially rewarded for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr transfer.

The super agent has represented Ronaldo for nearly two decades now, right since his transfer from Sporting CP to Manchester United in 2003. Now, though, the pair is set to part ways.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled as Al Nassr player

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday in a giant reception at the club's stadium in Riyadh attended by thousands of fans.

The 37-year-old completed his transfer to the Saudi Arabian side on December 30, 2022, much to the shock of the footballing world, as he was expected to remain in Europe.

Al Nassr made the offer soon after Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United was confirmed. However, the player waited for an offer from a Champions League club, which eventually never arrived.

Subsequently, he joined the Saudi outfit, where he's set to earn a whopping $200 million for the two seasons he's signed up for, making him the world's highest paid player once again.

In the press conference following his unveiling, Ronaldo said that his time in Europe is over, having achieved everything there's to win. He's now looking forward to a new chapter in Asian football. The Portugal captain said (via Mirror):

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football. I feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia."

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to make his Al Nassr debut on Thursday (January 5) against Al Ta'ee.

