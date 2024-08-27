Cristiano Ronaldo set for unique milestone never achieved by any celebrity - Reports

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of becoming the first person to garner a staggering one billion followers across social media. Thanks to his newly launched YouTube channel, UR Cristiano - which has had 48.1 million subsribers - the most followed person on social media is on the cusp of a special milestone.

Ronaldo, 39, has had a record-breaking entry on YouTube, becoming the quickest to garner one million, 10 million and 20 million subsribers, with the record for 50 million possibly looming next. Having posted 21 videos in the channel, his 'the golden button...for my golden kids' has had 43 million views.

Ronaldo now has 967.8 million followers across various social media platforms - 637 million on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, 112.7 million on Twitter and 48.1 million on Youtube. It seems only a matter of time before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner becomes the first member of the one-billion club.

Already the richest sportsperson on the planet, Ronaldo - as per Marca via NDTV - earned $100 million within 72 hours of launching his YouTube channel. He has had over 200 million cumulative views across his 21 videos on his channel, with the social media platform reportedly paying around $6 per thousand views ($6000 per million views).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared on the field in the 2023-24 season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a rare scoreless outing at Euro 2024. In five games at the continental tournament, the Al-Nassr captain didn't score - a first in 11 major-tournament appearances.

Portugal crashed out in the quarter-final following a 5-3 shootout loss to France after a goalless 120 minutes, having beaten Slovenia 3-0 on penalties in the previous knockout round.

However, the 39-year-old has had a good start to his second full season with his club side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo has scored in all three games across competitions - two outings in the Saudi Super Cup and one in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo scored and assisted in the 2-0 semi-final win over Al-Taawoun in the Super Cup semi-final. He also opened the scoring against defending champions Al-Hilal in the final, but the holders responded by scoring four times without reply, extending the Portuguese's wait for a first competitive trophy with his current side.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then continued his scoring run in Al-Alami's 1-1 draw with Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League opener.

