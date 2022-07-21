David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham breaks up with girlfriend after 3 years as he pursues football career at Inter Miami - Reports 

Manchester United legend David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham has reportedly split up with long-time girlfriend Mia Regan to focus on his football career.

Romeo Beckham has deleted all traces of Mia from his Instagram account, hinting that the couple may have ended their three-year-long relationship, as per The Daily Mail).

Romeo Beckham, who is looking to rise through the ranks of his father’s club Inter Miami, has spent most of his recent months in the United States.

Regan, a London-based model, works with Beckham’s mother Victoria and will continue to do so after the alleged breakup.

According to a source, the breakup was a result of their conflicting work schedules and long-distance relationship. The source told MailOnline:

“Essentially the long distance relationship at their young ages took its toll. Romeo and Mia are both lovely young people; they're very fond each other, and the family love Mia. She's continuing to collaborate with Victoria Beckham through her work, but sadly Romeo and Mia aren't together anymore.”

The source also claimed that while the duo were not seeing each other, they still supported the other.

It added:

“He's focused on his football and living in Miami, and she's in the UK, working on her modelling and influencer career. It's amicable. The pair still support each other in their respective careers, and she recently commented on him scoring for his club.”

While Romeo deleted Mia’s pictures from his Instagram handle, the 19-year-old model continues to have her ex’s pictures on her profile.

Her last post involving Romeo Beckham came on May 3 on the occasion of their third anniversary.

David Beckham proud of son Romeo's first Inter Miami goal

Former Real Madrid superstar David Beckham is widely hailed as one of the greatest set-piece takers of all time. His son Romeo seems to have inherited the same genes.

Turning out against Orlando City for Inter Miami’s reserve team, Romeo scored a stunning free-kick from 25 yards out on July 12, making his father proud.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 19-year-old Romeo Beckham scored his first goal of the season for Inter Miami II on a beautiful free kick 19-year-old Romeo Beckham scored his first goal of the season for Inter Miami II on a beautiful free kick 👀 https://t.co/KIWsy2JBUv

Beckham shared an Instagram story of his son scoring the free-kick, with the following caption (via talkSPORT):

“Well done mate so proud. First goal in a MIAMI shirt.”

Romeo returned the favour, dedicating his first Inter Miami goal to his dad. He wrote:

“Love u [sic] dad, that was for you.”

