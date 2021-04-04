David de Gea set to leave Manchester United in the summer: Reports

David de Gea might be the only Manchester United player to have won the Player of the Year four times, but it appears that his stay at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

According to The Daily Mail via The Mirror, the Red Devils will part ways with their Spanish goalkeeper at the end of the season. Manchester United remain eager to remove De Gea’s mammoth salary from their wage bill and are ready to install Dean Henderson as their new no. 1.

The Spaniard joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2011, and after a shaky start, he attained legendary status in between the bars. De Gea has single-handedly carried the club over the years on numerous occasions.

But his recent indifferent form, coupled with the emergence of Henderson, has raised doubts over his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. The Norwegian has defended his goalkeeper through his lows, but some of the Spaniard’s mistakes have cost the team in recent seasons.

From being one of the best goalkeepers in the world, David De Gea has at times become a problem for Manchester United. The Spaniard’s astronomical £350,000 per week salary has also caused a dent in the club’s resources, while there have been talks that the player no longer deserves such money.

Henderson, meanwhile, has looked more than an able deputy whenever called upon. He has handed the responsibility with ease while De Gea has been on compassionate leave due to the birth of his child.

David de Gea is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.



The Englishman has managed three clean sheets in the Premier League during this period. Even though he was culpable for AC Milan’s goal in the Europa League, Henderson has shown he has the mettle to be the Manchester United no. 1 next season.

Hendersons neat ball distribution and commanding presence at the back have been a welcome change, and he appears to have convinced Solskjaer that he is the future of the club.

David de Gea's Manchester United exit could be complicated

David de Gea

David de Gea has two more years left in his current contract with Manchester United, where he is one of the club's highest earners. So Manchester United would have to pay him a huge chunk of his £36.5 million contract for De Gea to leave this summer.

Moreover, due to the pandemic situation wrecking clubs' finances across the continent, Manchester United are unlikely to realise their £50 million valuation of David De Gea.

However, if he leaves, De Gea would join the likes of Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and Joel Pereira (all on free transfer) in a mass exodus of goalkeepers from Old Trafford this summer.