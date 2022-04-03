Erik ten Hag to add ex-Manchester United striker to backroom staff if he takes Old Trafford job - Reports

According to reports by The Mirror, Manchester United’s leading managerial candidate Erik ten Hag could give former United striker Robin van Persie a backroom role.

The Dutch manager is said to believe his compatriot would offer him a clear insight into the workings and culture of the club and aid the progress of the first team.

"If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that Ajax people will understand". Erik ten Hag tells @Berger_PJ: "In football you never know. I don't want to rule anything out. I know that in football everything can change from one day to the next".

Manchester United are widely expected to sign Ten Hag to fill their vacant managerial role at the club.

Current interim coach Ralf Rangnick could move to a consulting role at Old Trafford at the end of the season. Ten Hag is expected to be allowed to bring in some of his old backroom staff. The move to sign Van Persie would help him establish an immediate connection with the club. The former striker is still a revered name at Old Trafford, following a prolific spell there in the early 2010s.

Van Persie is currently earning his coaching badges while working with the PSV under-16 team. He is reportedly keen to work in the Premier League if given the chance.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING! Erik ten Hag has held 'positive' talks with Manchester United's hierarchy who are thought to be "impressed by his vision and philosophy", but there is no favourite for the role. BREAKING! Erik ten Hag has held 'positive' talks with Manchester United's hierarchy who are thought to be "impressed by his vision and philosophy", but there is no favourite for the role. https://t.co/CEQXk9NlcO

Ten Hag has, however, not been confirmed by Manchester United, with there being ongoing discussions about his release fee. However, should the Red Devils confirm the appointment of the Dutchman, the United backroom staff could look very different at the start of the next season.

Manchester United cede more ground in top-four race with Leicester City draw

Manchester United vs Leicester City - Premier League

The Red Devils suffered another blow in their pursuit of consecutive top-four finishes following their draw against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

The game ended with a point for each team, but the Foxes were more likely to snatch all three points. VAR came to the rescue for the hosts as well, as James Maddison's winner was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up. Leicester opened the scoring, thanks to a header from Kelechi Iheanacho before Fred turned United's saviour, equalising on the rebound three minutes later.

The Red Devils now have a tough end to the season, as they sit in sixth place, having played more games than Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. United also have to face Liverpool and the Gunners before the season ends, which further reduces their chances of a top-four finish.

They currently trail fourth-placed Arsenal by three points, but the Gunners have two games in hand.

