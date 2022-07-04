Erik ten Hag has clear roadmap for 5 new signings to strengthen Manchester United - Reports 

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs five players to strengthen his squad.

The Dutchman, who has succeeded interim manager Ralf Rangnick, wants to sign two central defenders, one defensive midfielder and two wingers, as per Spanish news outlet Sport.

The Red Devils have seen an exodus of players this summer, with Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and a few others leaving Old Trafford. A massive rebuild is underway, and new signings are on the cards.

Among the midfielders on United's radar is Frenkie de Jong as Ten Hag wants to reunite with his former Ajax star in the Premier League. The club is willing to offer about €60 million plus another €20 million in variables for the 25-year-old, while their second choice is Christian Eriksen.

To reinforce his defence, Ten Hag has his eyes on Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia

Martinez played for three years under Ten Hag after joining Ajax in 2019, while Malacia has already signed a contract with United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As far as attackers are concerned, Anthony Martial has returned from his disappointing loan spell at Sevilla, but he's unlikely to find many opportunities. With Cristiano Ronaldo also requesting the club to leave if a suitable offer comes by (as per Sky Sports), getting a new winger has become a priority.

Manchester United are looking at Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma and Antony from Ajax, and according to Spanish news outlet Sport, the club is currently working towards materializing these signings.

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has also been linked with the Red Devils, but according to Sky Sports News, there are no concrete talks at the moment.

Manchester United dealt Ronaldo blow

Ronaldo's future has come under question after Manchester United failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

However, the Portuguese star was supposedly staying after exit talks died down following Ten Hag's affirmation that he's part of his plans. Now, though, there's another twist in the tale, as Ronaldo has requested the club to let him go if a suitable offer comes by.

According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, the 37-year-old is concerned over the club's lack of signings and isn't convinced with their ability to compete for trophies. Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea are some of the clubs linked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as per OneFootball.

