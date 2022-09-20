Erik ten Hag eyeing Benfica star with £100 million release clause to boost Manchester United attack - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified promising Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos as an ideal addition to his offensive ranks in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Ramos, 21, came through the ranks at Benfica before making his first-team debut for his boyhood club in July 2020. He rose to prominence with his exploits in front of goal last season, registering eight goals and four assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

After the departure of Darwin Nunez earlier this summer, the Portugal U21 international is operating as the main striker of the Primeira Liga outfit. He has already equalled his previous campaign's tally in just 12 games this season. That includes a hat-trick against Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have approached Ramos' representatives in light of his stunning form this season. Despite his £100 million release clause, the Red Devils are hoping to acquire the striker for around £25 million. Ramos, who was linked with Newcastle United earlier this summer, is also on the radar of Bayern Munich, as per the report.

United are in desperate need of a striker. While doubts remain over the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial has been on the sidelines due to an Achilles injury. Although Marcus Rashford has shone in a central role, he suffered a muscle injury in the 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal earlier this month.

Ten Hag's side were linked with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic and Moussa Dembele in the summer, but a transfer didn't materialise.

The Red Devils roped in the likes of Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia for £206.7 million. Martin Dubravka arrived on a season-long loan deal.

Manchester United will next take on city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on October 2.

"We have to improve the structures in and around the club" - Manchester United manager

While discussing Manchester United's transfer plans and strategies, new manager Erik ten Hag said that the club is preparing for the upcoming transfer windows, including the winter. He said (via The Athletic):

"We have many meetings — we have to improve the structures in and around the club. And we will also look to the window in January or next summer already."

The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League standings with 12 points from six games. They are second in their UEFA Europa League group with three points from two matches.

