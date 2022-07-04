Erik ten Hag surprised and impressed with Manchester United youngster, doesn't know why he hasn't played more - Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag oversaw his first pre-season training since taking over the club in May. He has been impressed by 19-year-old Zidane Iqbal.

Ten Hag, who's rebuilding the squad following a catastrophic 2021-22 campaign, was left stunned by Iqbal's talent. He's perplexed why the teenager hasn't been utilised by the club enough.

The Iraq international made his senior United debut last year in a dead rubber against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League. However, he has failed to get any minutes thereafter.

Ten Hag is still in the early stages of pre-season, but it seems like Iqbal has already impressed him. According to The Sun (via Daily Mirror), the Dutch manager was surprised that the 19-year-old wasn't used enough in the first team last season.

However, things could change for the youngster next season, as he can expect more game time after making an early impression on his new manager.

Ten Hag is renowned for developing young players, having nurtured talents like Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch at Ajax. Meanwhile, the Red Devils boast one of the best football academies in the world. They have produced an array of stars over the years, like David Beckham, Gary Neville, George Best, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

Iqbal could the be the latest star off United's production line. Daily Mirror has also reported that Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho have also impressed in the pre-season thus far.

Both young players saw more minutes than Zidane Iqbal last season, particularly under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and could be set for a bigger role next upcoming campaign.

Manchester United haven't made a signing this transfer window

Winds of change are blowing at Old Trafford with many players leaving the club. Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are all gone, and Cristiano Ronaldo could follow suit too if a suitable offer arrives (per Goal).

In terms of new signings, Tyrell Malacia is the only player with whom Manchester United have reached an agreement so far, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. No signings have been made so far, and fans are losing patience.

However, with the 2022-23 season still over a month away, the club has some time to make acquisitions.

