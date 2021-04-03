Erling Haaland reveals condition to play for Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign Erling Haaland in the summer. But the Norwegian has apparently put a specific condition that needs to be met for him to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Sportsmole via Spanish Radio Station Onda Cero, the Borussia Dortmund striker wants assurances from Los Blancos that countryman Martin Odegaard would be a part of Zinedine Zidane’s team next season. Haaland wants to play alongside the Norwegian midfielder if he makes a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Odegaard is currently on loan at Arsenal in the Premier League and has been quite impressive with the Gunners so far. Mikel Arteta is reportedly eager to sign the Norwegian permanently, but Real Madrid have not included an option to buy in his loan deal.

Moreover, Odegaard’s £300m release clause could be a deal-breaker for the Premier League side, so the Norwegian is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current season. However, there are also reports that Odegaard has failed to get into Zinedine Zidane’s good books so far.

The Real Madrid manager used the Norwegian sparingly in the first half of the season, despite injury woes limiting his options. So it is believed that the Frenchman may not mind moving Odegaard on in the summer.

It now appears that such a decision could affect the La Liga giants’ chances of securing their top transfer target ahead of the next season.

Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has held talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid regarding a potential move for his client. But it is increasingly clear that Los Blancos are not the only club currently monitoring the Norwegian.

Raiola is also scheduled to hold similar conversations with a host of Premier League sides in the upcoming days. So the race for Haaland's signature is still quite open. In such circumstances, Odegaard could turn out to be the trump card for Real Madrid and help the Merengues leapfrog the competition for Haaland's services.

Erling Haaland could transform Real Madrid’s fortunes next season

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, three points behind Atletico Madrid.

They have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, but Los Blancos still lack a player of Haaland’s calibre in their ranks.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has scored 49 goals from as many appearances in all competitions since joining the Bundesliga side in January 2020. His red-hot form is further proof that he has the ability to transform Real Madrid’s fortunes next season.