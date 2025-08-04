Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey in final stages of sealing return to La Liga with new club: Reports

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly on the cusp of a La Liga return with Villarreal. The 32-year-old has played for Atletico Madrid and Almeria in the competition.

Partey left the Gunners this summer when his deal expired in June. The Ghana international contributed nine goals and seven assists in 162 games across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2020. That includes four goals and three assists in a 52-game 2024-25 campaign as the Gunners finished second in the league and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

As per The Standard, Partey has had his medical with Villarreal, and his move is set to be in the 'final stages'. However, it's not known if that happenes before the La Liga side take on the Gunners in a friendly on Wednesday (August 6) at the Emirates.

It's pertinent to note that Partey is facing charges of rape and sexual assault, which he has denied. The Ghanian is set to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. The Gunners remained mum about his legal situation when Partey ran out his contract in June:

“The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”

Partey's last appearance for Mikel Arteta's side was in the 2-1 win at Southampton on the final day of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

After a decent 2024-25 campaign, albeit one that ended trophyless once again, Arsenal commenced their preparations for the new season with a 1-0 win over AC Milan on July 23 in Singapore.

That was followed by a 3-2 win over fellow domestic rivals Newcastle United at the same ground four days later before the Gunners lost 1-0 to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on July 31.

Mikel Arteta's side next take on Villarreal at the Emirates on Wednesday (August 6) before they face Athletic Club three days later to close out their pre-season. The Gunners commence their new Premier League campaign at Manchester United on August 17.

