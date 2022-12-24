Ex-Brazil coach Tite mugged during morning walk as thief criticises his management abilities after snatching chain - Reports 

Tite stepped down as Brazil's coach after the Selecaos suffered a quarterfinal exit against Croatia in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 61-year-old has now been mugged in his home country while taking a morning walk.

A thief snatched his chain and then proceeded to criticise his management abilities before fleeing from the spot.

Tite took charge of the Selecao in June 2016. He was in charge for 81 games, winning 61, drawing 12 and losing seven. However, the Selecao failed to win any major trophies under him. Their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end in the quarter-finals after a loss to Belgium.

In 2021, Tite's men lost at home to current world champions Argentina in the final of the Copa America. A last-eight exit to Croatia on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was Tite's last act as Brazil manager, as he stepped down after that.

Tite took full responsibility for Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Tite took responsibility after Brazil were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He added that his cycle came to an end after the defeat. Speaking after the game against Croatia, the former Selecao manager said (via The Guardian):

“The cycle has ended, and I keep to my word, There are other great professionals that can replace me. When their goalkeeper is the best player on the field, the game is talking to you. We had to be more effective in making goals. But did Brazil show their best? Overall, yes."

He added:

“I understand that I am the most responsible, but we are all responsible for the loss. It’s not about being a hero or a villain. There is no such thing in sports. Sometimes we have a great performance, we shoot at goal, and the ball deviates. That’s normal. But I can respect the result."

