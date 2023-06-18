Ex-Manchester United and Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez had request denied to return to former club - Reports

According to La Tercara, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has turned down the chance to re-sign former Gunner and Manchester United star Alexis Sanches.

The Chilean is weighing up his options as he looks to decide whether or not to continue at Olympique Marseille. He had a good campaign for Igor Tudor's team last term. The ex-Barcelona and Udinese phenomenon scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 44 games across competitions.

Sanchez established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time at Arsenal and was phenomenal under Arsene Wenger. The Chilean scored 80 goals and proivded 45 assists in 166 games for the north Londoners.

However, he massively underperformed for Manchester United after joining the Red Devils from the Gunners. Apart from playing a key role in securing United a 3-2 comeback win against Manchester City in the Manchester derby, the winger was a failure. Sanchez scored five goals and provided nine assists in 45 games for the Red Devils.

While Arteta is looking to bolster his team as the Gunners prepare for a return to the UEFA Champions League next season, youth is the nucleus under the Spaniard. So, the 34-year-old Sanchez doesn't fit the mold.

What Marseille manager has said about former Arsenal man Alexis Sanchez?

In his heydeys, Alexis Sanchez was one of the best players in the world and was a phenom at Arsenal. However, the player failed find his form since his transfer to Manchester United.

Sanchez, though, showed glimpses of his generational talent in the recently concluded season for Marseille. Their manager Igor Tudor made a stunning claim about the Chilean attacker (via talkSPORT):

“He’s a key player of our team. The football changes at Olympique de Marseille when he plays. He’s another level of player. He’s a player that sometimes we don’t give attention to his level of the player because he’s a normal, humble guy."

He added:

"He doesn’t behave like a star, but for me, after the aliens that are (Lionel) Messi, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Kylian) Mbappe and (Erling) Haaland, he’s there. He’s a player who’s impossible to replace, and every team in the world when he’s out will feel this, so we also felt it.”

Apart from his talent and technicality, Sanchez used to be a tenacious player, overwhelming opponents. While the 34-year-old has lost a yard or two over the years, the former Arsenal and Manchester United star's class was on display for Tudor's team last season.

Poll : 0 votes