Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard drops major transfer hint over next club

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has reportedly confirmed his return to West Ham United with a cryptic post on social media.

Lingard, who left the Red Devils on a free transfer at the end of June, has been linked with a host of clubs this summer. In the last few weeks, he has generated interest from both England and abroad, especially from the United States and Saudi Arabia.

However, according to The Mirror, Lingard has all but confirmed his summer move to West Ham. On Instagram, he posted a photo of a takeaway shop called 'Chicken Run' with the caption "if you know you know." The report clarified that 'Chicken Run' is the name given to the East Stand at Upton Park, West Ham's former home ground.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder registered nine goals and five assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Hammers during a six-month loan spell in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚒️ Jesse Lingard scored as many goals in 16 appearances under David Moyes as he did in 88 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Carrick combined (9) ⚒️ Jesse Lingard scored as many goals in 16 appearances under David Moyes as he did in 88 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Carrick combined (9) https://t.co/Xk4iXFdCmF

As per journalist Ekrem Konur, West Ham are still monitoring the situation of Lingard, who's reportedly set to earn £150,000-a-week. The Hammers are also keen on signing Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Earlier, The Athletic reported that the player received an offer worth £10 million per year from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The report also added that the England international is expected to make a decision on his future before the end of July.

Lingard registered 35 goals and 21 assists in 231 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. He also helped them claim four titles – UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Jesse Lingard’s taken 3 years of his career and he has flushed it.”



“Jesse Lingard will be remembered, for me, for his TikTok videos…”



Simon Jordan goes in on Jesse Lingard for the choices he has made in the final years of his time at “Jesse Lingard’s taken 3 years of his career and he has flushed it.”“Jesse Lingard will be remembered, for me, for his TikTok videos…”Simon Jordan goes in on Jesse Lingard for the choices he has made in the final years of his time at #MUFC 🚽 “Jesse Lingard’s taken 3 years of his career and he has flushed it.”📱 “Jesse Lingard will be remembered, for me, for his TikTok videos…”Simon Jordan goes in on Jesse Lingard for the choices he has made in the final years of his time at #MUFC. https://t.co/NOT63dwFuS

Manchester United set to use Donny van de Beek in swap deal

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hoping to lure £38 million-rated AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer by including out-of-favour midfielder Donny van de Beek plus a transfer fee in a deal.

Van de Beek, who arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for £35 million in 2020, has made 50 appearances for the Red Devils, registering two goals and as many assists. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton, where he played seven games.

