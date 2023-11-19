Ex-Manchester United star rejected chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr - Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has spurned the opportunity to join his former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

De Gea ended a 12-year stint at Old Trafford this summer, leaving as a free agent, after United opted not to extend his stay. Since then, the veteran Spaniard has been without a club despite interest from Europe and outside the continent.

As per Sun Sports (via Centre Devils), Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr were interested in snapping up De Gea by offering him a lucrative £500,000 weekly contrct. However, the 33-year-old rejected the same.

De Gea spent the bulk of his club career at Manchester United, keeping 190 clean sheets in 545 games across competitions in 12 seasons. Last season, he kept an impressive 25 shutouts in 58 games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag's side finished third to return to the UEFA Champions League, reached the FA Cup final and won the EFL Cup, their first trophy in six years.

How did David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo fare together at Manchester United?

Former Red Devils stars Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea played one and a half season together. That happened when Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford for a second stint in the summer of 2021 and left by mutual consent in December last year.

Together, they played 53 games for the Premier League giants, with the side winning 28 times and losing 15 across competitions. Their last game together was a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa in the 2021-22 season.

The Red Devils conceded to Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne before Jacob Ramsey's own goal reduced arrears for the visitors. However, Ramsey soon scored at the right end four minutes into the second period to confirm the three points.