Ex-Manchester United star rejects chance to join Inter Miami despite phone call from Lionel Messi: Reports

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has reportedly rejected the chance to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami despite a phone call from the Argentinian.

Rojo, currently at Brazilian side Boca Juniors, recently told his side that he intends to see out his contract at the club, which expires in 2025. The Argentinian was at United between 2014 and 2020, making 122 appearances across competitions, contributing two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Messi moved to Inter Miami last summer on a free transfer after a two-season stint at PSG. As per SPORTbible (via Marca), the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner called his compatriot to join him at the Herons.

The Spanish publication says that both Messi and his Inter boss Tata Martino tried to recruit Rojo and his Boca teammate Cristian Medina. However, with Rojo reportedly telling his Boca boss Juan Roman Riquelme "I'm staying in" via Whatsapp, it means that he's not imminently joining the Herons.

As per the aforementioned source, Rojo also rebuffed the interest of another Brazilian side, Palmeiras. He's set to remain at Boca despite the side not qualifying for the Copa Libertadores in 2024.

How many games has former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo played with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi and former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo have played 45 games together (both players on the pitch at the same time) with Argentina. The Inter Miami captain has assisted Rojo once, and Rojo has also returned the favour.

Rojo hasn't played for Argentina competitively since the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where La Albiceleste crashed out in the second round. Since then, he featured in two friendlies in 2019, with his last appearance coming in a 2-2 away draw with Germany in October that year.

While Rojo didn't win any silverware with his national team, losing in three finals (FIFA World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015-16), he won the FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield and the UEFA Europa League with Manchester United.