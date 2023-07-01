Ex-Real Madrid star rejects €160 million offer from Al-Hilal - Reports

According to Diario AS, former Real Madrid star Takefusa Kubo has rejected a €160 million move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. Los Blancos would have made a €30 million profit had he accepted the offer, as they have a sell-on clause.

Al-Hilal reportedly offered Kubo a four-year long deal worth €40 million per season. The Japanese star, though, turned down the proposal, as he's keen on continuing at Real Sociedad at the moment.

Real Madrid had signed the Japan international, but he never made an appearance for the club. Kubo, 22, has been a key player for Sociedad. He made 44 appearances for the Basque club last season, scoring nine times and providing as many assists across competitions.

What Joselu said about playing under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid?

Los Blancos re-signed Joselu on a season long loan from Espanyol. The Spain international was a product of the club's Castilla academy and made ten appearances for the senior team during his first stint.

He scored 19 goals across competitions for Espanyol last season. However, the club were relegated from La Liga. Joselu has since re-joined his former club Madrid on loan. Speaking about playing under Carlo Ancelotti, the Spain international said (via Los Blancos' website):

"He's one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best. I have had lots of coaches in my career, but I think he will bring me so much on a tactical level and in how I play because from an attacking perspective, I have a different profile to others in the squad. Anything he can show me and all I can learn in the early months of preseason will be hugely beneficial."

He sent a message to fans as well:

"Thank you so much. The messages of support have been unbelievable since the moment it was announced I'd be back playing for Real Madrid. You're the greatest fans in the world, Hala Madrid".

Karim Benzema recently left he club to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Hence, Joselu could turn out to be a key player or Los Blancos in attack next season

Poll : 0 votes