FIFA considering installing cameras in dressing rooms during 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they aim to bring fans closer to football players - Reports

According to RMC Sports, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could see cameras installed in team changing rooms. FIFA, the governing body of the game, intends to bring the players closer to fans and feels this innovation could help with that.

The planned change will give fans a peek behind the curtain at half-time. FIFA hopes that will increase engagement between fans and players and are excited to roll out the project.

A close source to FIFA said that the project is in the process of being implemented at this year's World Cup, saying:

"It's a project that is on the right track but not yet fully implemented. It will be very framed if it is put in place in November”

This feature is already popular in rugby, and like VAR in cricket, could bring improvements to the game. It's likely the innovation would stick, with fans wanting more access to their favourite players.

The mega event later this year will provide a platform to bring another innovation to the beautiful game. It remains to be seen what the result of this new change would be, but fans should be excited.

Rules regarding alcohol for FIFA World Cup this year: Reports

While Qatar notably has a more relaxed stance on alcohol than its neighbouring Muslim countries, alcoholic drinks will likely be a problematic affair at the event. There will be fines in place for those who are caught drinking alcohol in public, and offenders could be detained and even deported under the law.

According to AS, it'll be possible to purchase and drink alcohol in licensed restaurants, bars and hotels. However, carrying alcohol around will raise red flags. There will also be penalties in place for public intoxication, leading to fines of up to 3000 Qatarai Riyal, imprisonment up to six months and deportation.

Moreover, it will not be possible to buy or drink alcohol at the stadium. There will be designated fan zones away from the stadiums for consuming beer, but main party zones are set to be alcohol free.

There are plans being discussed that could see fans buy beer when entering and exiting the stadiums, but no clear rules have been set yet.

