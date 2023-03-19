Florentino Perez loses patience with Real Madrid star, willing to sell him for €40 million - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is annoyed with Ferland Mendy and is willing to sell the Frenchman for €40 million in the summer. Mendy, 27, as been a regular starter for Llos Blancos in recent seasons.

Since joining the Spanish giants in 2019, Mendy has established himself as an undisputed starter ahead of Brazilian legend Marcelo. The Frenchman has made 129 appearances across competitions for the Madrid-based club.

Mendy, though, spent a spell on the sidelines this season due to muscle injury. While he has recovered now, manager Carlo Ancelotti is yet to return him to the starting XI.

The aforementioned report claims that the club are unhappy with Mendy, as he's unwilling to go the extra mile to stay as a Real Madrid player. Mendy's contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, but Los Blancos have reportedly put a price tag on the player for sale in the summer.

Los Blancos play Barcelona in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash later tonight (Sunday, March 19), but Mendy is not expected to start.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opens up about his future at the club

Carlo Ancelotti's contract runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, there have been widespread reports that the Italian could leave at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Ahead of the clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, Ancelotti opened up on his future at the club (via Los Blancos' website):

“I've said time and again that I would stay at this club for the rest of my life, but that's impossible. It's a decision for the club to make, and they will do so at the end of the season, whatever happens.

"My stance is that I would like to continue, and I hope I can do so. I enjoy every day that the club wants me to be here. If they want me for three months, I'll make the most of it, and the same goes as if they want me for three years. I'll be grateful to the club for the time I've spent here for the rest of my life."

Ancelotti took charge of Real Madrid for the second time in 2021. He has been at the helm for 98 games in his second spell. The Italian helped Los Blancos win La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season.

