Former Manchester United star considering £10 million per year move to Saudi Arabia - Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly considering a proposal from a Saudi Arabian club ahead of the start of the new season.

Lingard, who left the Red Devils after his contract expired at the end of June, has been linked with a host of clubs this summer. So far, the 29-year-old has generated interest from both England and abroad, especially from the United States.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur DC United have added free agent 29-year-old Jesse Lingard to their short transfer list. DC United have added free agent 29-year-old Jesse Lingard to their short transfer list. #VamosUnited 🚨 DC United have added free agent 29-year-old Jesse Lingard to their short transfer list. #VamosUnited https://t.co/T6iNd2pVpD

According to The Athletic, Lingard has received an offer worth £10 million per year from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia. The report adds that the player is set to make a decision on his future next week after considering all potential options.

Lingard is not keen on moving to MLS, as he prefers to stay in the Premier League, but only three clubs are reportedly interested in him. As per the report, both West Ham United and Everton have explored the possibility of signing Lingard in the past.

Earlier in the 2020-21 season, the attacking midfielder registered nine goals and five assists in 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham United during a six-month loan spell.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚒️ Jesse Lingard scored as many goals in 16 appearances under David Moyes as he did in 88 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Carrick combined (9) ⚒️ Jesse Lingard scored as many goals in 16 appearances under David Moyes as he did in 88 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Carrick combined (9) https://t.co/Xk4iXFdCmF

Lingard, who made his United debut in 2014, scored 35 goals and 21 assists in 231 appearances across competitions for United. He also helped them claim four honours during his time at Old Trafford - UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

Jesse Lingard wasted three years at Manchester United, claims pundit

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has hit out at Jesse Lingard for not taking the chance to leave Manchester United last summer. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

"Jesse Lingard has taken three years of his career and flushed it. He doesn't accept the principle that he was not really regarded that highly at Manchester United to get into their team."

He continued:

"He had an opportunity to go to West Ham, and he has made it about finances. He ran down his contract to a free transfer because he knows that the free transfer side of things will enable his wage packet to be at a certain level."

Jordan added:

"But that's his choice. As an MVP, yes he will (earn as much at DC United as he can at West Ham if he moves to MLS). What did you think they did with Rooney when he moved there? He was their designated player."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far