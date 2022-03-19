Former Real Madrid star willing to move to Barcelona this summer - Reports

Former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon is reportedly open to the prospect of joining Barcelona this summer. The Tottenham Hotspur star has been in and out of the starting lineup this season and is believed to be reconsidering his future at the club.

According to Gerard Romero, Reguilon's agent has informed Barcelona of his client's desire to join them. The left-back has grown frustrated with the limited game time he has received under Antonio Conte this season.

Reguilon rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before making his senior debut in 2018-19. He joined Sevilla on a one-year loan deal in the summer of 2019. There, he developed into one of the brightest young talents in La Liga. Reguilon helped them win the Europa League as his performances caught the attention of many top European clubs.

Tottenham signed the 25-year-old from Madrid in 2020 in a deal worth £30 million. He endured an up-and-down first season in the Premier League, though, getting criticised for his lack of consistency and defensive stability.

Reguilon began the 2021-22 campaign as Tottenham's first-choice left-back. Conte, though, has preferred Ryan Sessegnon ahead of the former Madrid star, prompting Reguilon to consider a move away.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are seeking a long-term replacement for their veteran left-back Jordi Alba. He has made over 410 appearances across competitions, winning five La Liga, five Copa del Rey and a UEFA Champions League title.

The 32-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career but lacks competition in the squad. So the Blaugrana could sign Reguilon this summer.

Barcelona's dire financial situation could hamper their pursuit of Reguilon. According to Diario Sport, Tottenham could propose a player swap deal to the Spanish club.

Spurs are reportedly interested in Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay. The club's defensive performances have been concerning for Conte. Spurs have conceded 35 goals in 28 league games. So the Italian is keen to bolster Tottenham's defence this summer.

Tottenham have been highly reliant on Harry Kane's goalscoring prowess in recent years. Kane has scored 22 goals in 40 appearances this season. However, Conte's side lacks cover and competition for the England international. So they could offer Reguillon to the Blaugrana in exchange for Memphis Depay.

Depay has scored ten goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances for Xavi's men this season. However, he has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal on a free transfer in January.

