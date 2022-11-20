France set to conduct further tests on Karim Benzema as he endures ‘problem’ in training ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Reigning FIFA World Cup champions France face a major setback after forward Karim Benzema endured an injury in training, according to RMC Sport (via Fabrizio Romano).

Karim Benzema was supposed to be France's leading striker at the World Cup in Qatar alongside fellow attacker Kylian Mbappe. The Real Madrid forward, though, has picked up a knock in training days before France's opening Group D game against Australia.

According to the aforementioned source, the French medical staff will be conducting more tests to examine their star forward's condition before their campaign opener on Tuesday (November 22). Romano tweeted:

"Karim Benzema has suffered a problem in today's training session with France, as advanced by RMC Sport. More tests will follows. France staff will be on it to understand how to proceed with Karim’s problem."

The seriousness of Benzema's injury will only be known once the medical staff complete their tests. According to Spanish outlet MARCA, there are doubts over the Real Madrid forward's availability for France's opening game against Australia.

The Real Madrid captain is competing in only his second World Cup. The forward was part of the 2014 edition when France reached the quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual champions Germany. The former Olympique Lyonnais forward was not part of Les Bleus' title-winning squad in 2018.

France have been drawn alongside Denmark, Tunisia and Australia. Didier Deschamps' side are expected to reach the knockouts as group winners.

Karim Benzema arrived at 2022 FIFA World Cup as Ballon d'Or winner

Karim Benzema has arrived at the World Cup off his first Ballon d'Or win last month following an excellent 2021-22 season with Real Madrid.

However, the 34-year-old has had an injury plagued 2022-23 campaign. Benzema picked up muscular injuries that saw him miss the last four La Liga games for Madrid before thr World Cup. He has netted only six times from 12 appearances across competitions after a 44-goal campaign last season.

France have a star-studded squad and could still be competitive without their talismanic forward, as they have the likes of Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele.

