Frenkie de Jong ‘disappointed’ by Barcelona treatment as his future continues to remain unclear amid interest from Manchester United - Reports 

Frenkie de Jong isn't happy with Barcelona's decision to sell him this summer, as he wants to remain at the club.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United, as United's new manager Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with his former player. De Jong, who joined the Blaugrana in 2019 from Ajax, has four years on his contract with them, and Barcelona club president Joan Laporta recently said that he isn't for sale.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, the Blaugrana are contemplating his sale and have set an asking price of €85 million for the player.

Marca journalist Luis Rojo has now revealed that meetings will take place between the defender and Barcelona this week.

The Blaugrana have either offered to sell him or convince the Dutch international into taking a pay cut. However, he wants neither and is also unhappy with the way the club is treating him. Rojo wrote on Twitter:

"There will be meetings with the club, who wants a pay cut or a sale. Frenkie wants neither one nor the other; his wish is to stay. Meetings will be tense. De Jong disappointed with how the club is treating him."

That has created a cloud of uncertainty over De Jong's future despite the player insisting he wants to remain at the Camp Nou.

Transfer activities pick up pace at Barcelona

Over the last few days, the Blaugrana have seen plenty of activity in terms of transfers. Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen's signings were finally confirmed after the news was kept on hold despite the players agreeing personal terms long before.

Ousmane Dembele, who also faced an uncertain future at the Camp Nou, is set to pen a new contract, while Francisco Trincao is going to Sporting CP. It's worth noting that Dembele is now a free agent and has agreed a pay cut, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blaugrana's rebuilding is clearly picking up pace, although there's still a long way to go.

The club is looking to get a few more of their players off the books, while moves for Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United midfielder Raphinha are on ice. Barcelona begin their pre-season this Wednesday against UE Olot in Spain before flying to the United States later this week.

