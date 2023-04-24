Before attaining fame and fortune alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez faced economic difficulties, which is in stark contrast to her current luxurious lifestyle.

According to Look (via Tikitakas), she had an ex-boyfriend and secret benefactor who played an essential role in helping her navigate through tough times before she met Ronaldo.

The said person, who reportedly prefers to keep his identity undisclosed, was financially well-off and maintained a serious relationship with Rodriguez. While her past relationships with other public figures, like Miguel Angel Silvestre, have been widely reported, it seems this anonymous person left the deepest impression on her.

Their relationship reportedly continued until Cristiano Ronaldo entered Rodriguez's life. However, according to the report, the mysterious benefactor never sought to gain any recognition or publicity for his role in Georgina's life.

This generous individual, who primarily resided in London where Rodriguez frequently traveled to, reportedly provided her with €2,000 per month in cash for her personal expenses. Rodriguez kept this money in the locker at her workplace, which reveals the extent of her economic struggles before her life changed dramatically.

The ex-boyfriend's kindness extended to funding plane tickets for Georgina and her sister Ivana to attend their father's funeral in Argentina in 2019. This gesture is particularly noteworthy considering Georgina was already in a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at the time.

The identity of this magnanimous figure remains unknown, but his impact on Rodriguez's life is undoubtedly significant.

Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged discontent: Georgina Rodriguez's lavish lifestyle under scrutiny

Portuguese journalist Daniel Nascimento has sparked controversy by claiming that Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Nascimento says that Ronaldo's discontent stems from Rodriguez's attempts to elevate herself to his level of fame and status.

The journalist alleges that Georgina has developed a penchant for extravagant spending, spending her days frequenting shopping centers in Riyadh. Such indulgent behavior, according to Nascimento, has led to tensions between the high-profile couple.

Speaking to MARCA, the journalist said (via Daily Post):

"Ronaldo is not happy. Georgina spends her days in a shopping centre in Riyadh, and that’s one of the reasons why Cristiano is starting to find this story not funny. She just spends and spends and spends. And worst of all, she thinks she’s on Cristiano’s level. She is putting herself on a pedestal, and he is not liking it at all.”

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2017. They often appear as a strong, united couple in the public eye, but the recent revelation paints a different picture of their relationship, suggesting that there's trouble brewing in paradise.

