Georgina Rodriguez wants to leave Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo and has clear preference on next destination - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is reportedly desperate to leave Saudi Arabia and has a preference for where they go next: Spain.

It has only been a mere three months after the Portuguese superstar had signed a staggering £175 million-a-year contract with Al Nassr, making him the highest-paid player in world football.

Spanish news outlet El Nacional (via TalkSPORT) suggests that he's already considering a sensational return to Real Madrid. The report claims that Los Blancos are preparing to offer the club legend an ambassadorial role. The move would bring relief to Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, who is reportedly desperate to return to Madrid.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to leave Saudi Arabia!



The player is said to be nostalgic for his life in Madrid and could return to Real, where Florentino Perez could offer him an ambassador role.



The Portuguese superstar's departure from Manchester United followed a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, after which he joined the Saudi Arabian football powerhouse. However, it seems Ronaldo's time in the Saudi Pro League could be short-lived, with Rodriguez allegedly itching to leave the country and head back to the Spanish capital.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has assured Cristiano Ronaldo that there will be no shortage of work for him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it wouldn't be on the pitch, as, according to the report, "he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed."

That suggests that Ronaldo's potential return to Madrid would be in a non-playing capacity.

As anticipation builds around the possibility of Ronaldo's return to Madrid, it remains to be seen if he will indeed leave his lucrative Saudi contract behind. Embracing the ambassadorial role offered by Los Blancos could be his next step. Georgina will likely not have an issue with that, as it would mean a return to the Spanish capital city for her and their children.

Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez in Madrid

During his stint with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved phenomenal success, scoring an astonishing 451 goals in 438 appearances. He also added numerous trophies to his collection, including four UEFA Champions League trophies, three Club World Cups and two La Liga titles.

Ronaldo first met Georgina Rodriguez in 2016 when the superstar walked into the Gucci store in Madrid, where the model was working at the time. In a March interview with "El Hormiguero" (via Daily Mail), the 29-year-old model said that it was "love at first sight" for her:

"When I saw him, he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Rodriguez kissing on Instagram with the caption, "Cheers to Love", suggesting that the couple is enjoying life in the Saudi Arabian capital.

