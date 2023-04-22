Gerard Pique gifts luxury trip to girlfriend Clara Chia as couple fly out to celebrate her 24th birthday - Reports 

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has gifted her girlfriend Clara Chia a luxurious trip to the UAE on her birthday. This is Chia's first birthday since she got into a relationship with Pique.

Eyebrows were raised when Pique got into a relationship with a woman much younger than him after ending his association with Shakira. The pair, though, are seemingly strengthening their bond with time as they prepare to celebrate Chia's birthday in the UAE.

Gerard Pique will then fly to the United States to meet his children Milan and Sasha, who live with Shakira in Miami. Milan and Sasha used to live at Barcelona before Shakira's recent move to the United States.

Shakira recently took shots at Gerard Pique

Shakira recently took shots at Gerard Pique yet again. While the pair have been separated for a while now, taking shots at the other hasn't stopped. Shakira once again lambasted Pique with a series of Instagram stories.

After her split with Shakira, Pique said that he has received numerous messages of hatred from the Colombian's fans across social media. The retired Spanish defender said (via MARCA):

"My ex-partner is Latin American. I mean, you do not know what I have come to receive through social networks from people who are fans of her... They have no life; they are there; you have to not give importance to them."

Shakira has now posted a series of snaps of herself posing as a barbie on social media. She captioned the first image in her story:

"This Barbie is proud to be Latin American."

The next story was captioned:

"This Barbie is out of your league."

Shakira's second story might be a shot at Pique's latest venture, the Kings League. The former Barca defender has started the competition that sees former footballers and famed social media personalities take the pitch.

