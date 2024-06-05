Getafe want to sign Real Madrid star on loan to replace Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood - Reports

Getafe have reportedly lined up Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler to replace Manchester United's on-loan attacker Mason Greenwood. The Englishman's loan deal ended at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Greenwood, 22, spent a decent season on loan at the La Liga side, contributing 10 goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions, after not playing competitively for more than a year.

That was following allegations of rape, assault and coercive behaviour, which saw Greenwood arrested. The charges were later dropped, but the player's future at United was over, and he was loaned out to Getafe.

With Greenwood back in England, the La Liga side have turned their attention on Guler. However, Los Blancos rate him highly and are keen to integrate him more prominently into the first team next season, so chances of Guler leaving on loan appear minimal.

Trending

The 19-year-old arrived last summer from Fenerbahce as one of the most promising young talents in the game but had an injury-plagued debut season at Real Madrid. His six goals in 12 games across competitions - starting five times - seem to have convinced boss Carlo Ancelotti to keep Guler at the club.

How Getafe, Manchester United and Real Madrid fared in the 2023-24 season

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Getafe, Manchester United and Real Madrid have had contrasting seasons. While Getafe finished the season without silverware - finishing 12th in La Liga and reaching the Copa del Rey Round of 16 - the other two clubs won silverware.

United largely had an underwhelming campaign - finishing a lowly eighth in the league - but ended the season on a high by upsetting holders Manchester City, 2-1, in the FA Cup final. In the process, they qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos had a fabulous campaign, winning the Supercopa Espana, La Liga and UEFA Champions League. They lost just twice all season - both times to Atletico Madrid.

Apart from their Copa del Rey Round of 16 run, Carlo Ancelotti's side won all three competitions they played in, including a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League triumph to end the campaign.