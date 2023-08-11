Harry Maguire still in contention to play for Manchester United against Wolves despite club agreeing West Ham move: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Harry Maguire is in contention to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Red Devils' opening Premier League clash on Monday (August 14). That's despite the club reportedly agreeing a £30 million move to West Ham United for the defender.

Maguire is the team's fourth-choice defender, behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof. Hence, a move to the London Stadium could be the best option for the Englishman.

The Englishman, though, remains in contention for the upcoming showdown against Wolves. Ten Hag said about the central defender's chances of playing on Monday (via Daily Mail):

"Of course."

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for a record fee of €80 million in 2019. He has made 175 appearances across competitions but was recently stripped of club captaincy.

Gareth Southgate opens up on why he relies on Harry Maguire despite his Manchester United struggles

While Harry Maguire's form for Manchester United has been far from ideal, he haas continued to be a mainstay in England's national team under Gareth Southgate. The England manager was recently asked why he continues to pick Maguire.

Southgate outlined a few points, including Maguire's partnership with fellow defenders, telling talkSPORT:

"I can never guarantee a player that we're gonna pick him. We’ve compared experience, aerial presence, qualities with the ball, balance..The relationship that him and John Stones have had over a long period of time. It is a partnership that's worked brilliantly for us."

The Three Lions' boss added:

"We've recognized that. But there's always some new challenges coming through. ... That is gonna be the challenge moving forward."

Harry Maguire has made 57 appearances for England. While he has often been brutalised for his displays for the Red Devils, when playing for England, Maguire is as reliable as anyone.