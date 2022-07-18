Create
"Has always ideally wanted Arsenal" - Ben Jacobs says 25-year-old star is keen on joining Mikel Arteta's side 

Ben Jacobs reveals Arsenal target Youri Tielemans' preferred destination
Modified Jul 18, 2022 01:01 PM IST

English journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans wants to join Arsenal. The Belgian has been the subject of interest from the Gunners in recent weeks, as per Metro. He has just a year remaining on his contract, so Leicester could cash in on him this summer.

Tielemans has scored 24 goals and provided as many assists in 158 appearances across competitions for the club. The midfielder scored the winner against Chelsea in the 2020-21 FA Cup final. He was also the shining light for Brendan Rodgers' side in an otherwise disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive transfer window thus far, acquiring Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos. They are also keen to sign a box-to-box midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the centre of the park.

Jacobs has said that Tielemans prefers a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners are yet to make an offer for him.

"Tielemans has always ideally wanted Arsenal (he even almost joined before Monaco), and thought the move would happen both in January (for this summer) and when the window opened. But Arsenal still haven't put down a bid, making it a pretty open race for his signature as of now," said Ben Jacobs on Twitter.
Arsenal could have to part ways with some fringe players before signing Tielemans. As per the Mirror, Lucas Torreira is keen to join Valencia this summer, while, according to Football.london, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the subject of interest of Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United could provide stiff competition to Arsenal for Youri Tielemans

Wales vs Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4
Manchester United are desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder to replace Paul Pogba, who has left on a free transfer. They have been heavily linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. However, as per Diario AS, the move is off, as the player wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

So Erik ten Hag's side will have to pursue alternative options. As per the aforementioned Metro report, the 13-time Premier League champions are competing with Arsenal for Tielemans.

🚨 Manchester United have got a 'back-up list' of alternatives after two months of failed negotiations over Frenkie De Jong:🇵🇹 Rúben Neves🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans(Source: talkSPORT) https://t.co/SucjS1aAG2

The Belgian's Premier League experience, vision, creativity, tenacity and eye for goal make him an ideal transfer target for the Red Devils.

