How Pep Guardiola’s reported recommendation for new Barcelona coach could impact Liverpool’s search for Jurgen Klopp's successor

Pep Guardiola has reportedly recommended Roberto De Zerbi to Barcelona amid reports of Liverpool's interest in the Italian. The Brighton & Hove Albion manager has been linked with both jobs following the announcements from Xavi and Jurgen Klopp to leave Barca and Liverpool respectively at the end of the season.

As per Fichajes, Guardiola has urged Barcelona to get De Zerbi to replace Xavi. The Manchester City boss wants to help his former side get someone who fits the club's philosophies and sees the Italian as the ideal fit.

Liverpool are also linked with the Brighton manager. He was quizzed about the potential move in the summer. De Zerbi was quoted by BBC as saying:

"Now it is not my focus. My focus is on my players, my team, my fans, my club. We have a lot of things to reach this season and then we will see [about] the future."

Liverpool and Barcelona are in the market for a new manager after their current ones announced their plan to leave.

Why is Xavi leaving Barcelona?

Xavi has announced that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. He said that the decision was taken a while back and that he has already informed the board.

He said (via GOAL):

"I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca. I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barcelona fan), I cannot allow the current situation. And mostly as a cul, thinking about the club and about the players as well, I think they will feel more free, they will be calmer.

"I think we play with too much tension. It's for the benefit of the board, of the club. As a cule, as a club person, I believe the best thing is to leave on June 30. Of course, I will give all I have in the four months that are left."

He added:

"To explain a bit better, the feeling of being Barca coach is unpleasant, it's cruel. You feel that often there is a lack of respect, you feel they do not value your work, and this wears you down terribly.

"It affects your mental health. I am a positive person, but the energy goes down to a point where you think there is no sense."

Jurgen Klopp also made his decision to leave Liverpool in November, but he only announced it last week via the club's channel.