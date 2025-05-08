"If Real Madrid have a buy-back option for him, I wouldn't hesitate" - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni asks Los Blancos to re-sign star

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni would like Real Madrid to re-sign Nico Paz. The 20-year-old - who played for Madrid's Castilla team - joined Como last summer.

Paz has impressed for the newly promoted Serie A side, bagging six goals and seven assists in 32 games, all in the league, where Como have exceeded expectations by being 10th in the standings with three games left.

Meanwhile, Paz has also impressed for La Albiceleste since his senior international debut in October. In his very first game, the former Los Blancos junior midfielder bagged an assist in a 6-0 home win over Bolivia in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"We took that one from Spain, brought him over to our side," Scaloni said about Paz (as per Albiceleste Talk via journalist Siro Lopez). "We were smart there, eh. Besides, the kid was happy to come to the national team, and he has a huge future ahead of him.

"I'm nobody, but if Real Madrid have a buy-back option for Nico Paz, I wouldn't hesitate. I know him, and he has the level, not just to play for Real Madrid but to keep growing."

As per Grada, Los Blancos have 50% rights of the player, and any decision about Paz's potential return to Madrid will be taken by Xabi Alonso, who's reported to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

The Spaniard - a former Los Blancos midfielder - is currently the boss at Bayer Leverkusen, leading them to a historic unbeaten Bundesliga triumph last season.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are having a decent season but one that could end without major silverware. Having won the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the campaign, they fell to Barcelona in the Supercopa Espana final earlier this year.

Last month, Ancelotti's side fell to Barca again, this time in the Copa del Rey final, following a quarter-final defeat to Arsenal that ended their UEFA Champions League title defence.

Los Blancos, though, are still alive in the La Liga title race, trailing leaders Barcelona (79) - whom they visit on Sunday (May 11) in a blockbuster top-of-the-table title clash - by four points with as many games left.

It's pertinent to note that Madrid haven't gone back-to-back in the league in nearly two decades, making the upcoming Olimpic Lluis Companys clash at the weekend a must-win one.

