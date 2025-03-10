Inaki Pena among 3 Barcelona stars wanted by Blaugrana’s La Liga rivals: Reports

Girona are reportedly looking to sign the Barcelona trio of goalkeeper Inaki Pena, Eric Garcia and Alex Valle. After a breakout La Liga campaign last term, finishing third, Girona are struggling in 14th at the moment.

Nevertheless, they are planning to raid the Camp Nou for the aforementioned trio. Among them, centre-back Garcia was on loan at Girona last season before returning to his parent club in the summer. The 24-year-old has scored thrice and assisted once in 26 outings across competitions this season for Barca.

Meanwhile, Pena, 26, has played 22 times across competitions this season, keeping six clean sheets. Four of them have come in 15 outings in La Liga, where Hansi Flick's side are atop the pile after 26 games, ahead of holders Real Madrid on goal difference and with a game in hand.

As per El Nacional, Girona are looking to snap up the aforementioned Barca trio. Garcia impressed during his loan spell there, while Pena is likely leave this summer. Meanwhile, left-back Valle - who's on loan at Como - could be a key player under coach Michel at Girona next season. Valle is expected to replace the seemingly exit-bound Miguel Guierrez.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona remain atop the pile despite their home La Liga game with Osasuna at the weekend getting postponed due to the death of Barca first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

The La Liga leaders put out a statement on their website to announce the sad news:

“FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro García this evening For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date. The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Hansi Flick's side next take on Benfica at home in the concluding leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday (March 10). The La Liga side lead 1-0 from the first-leg win in Portugal last week.

