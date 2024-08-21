Inter Miami set date for Lionel Messi MLS return as Argentina captain continues to nurse injury suffered in Copa America final: Reports

As per Diario Ole journalist Hernan Claus (via Albiceleste Talk), Argentina captain Lionel Messi could return to MLS action for Inter Miami against Chicago Fire on August 31. The 37-year-old has been out of action since injuring his ankle in La Albiceleste's 1-0 extra time win in the 2024 Copa America final over Colombia in Miami last month.

Messi has missed the last six games across comepetition for Miami. That includes four games in the Leagues Cup, where the Herons' title defence ended with a 3-2 Round-of-16 defeat to Columbus last week after squandering a 2-0 lead.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will also not be available for Miami's MLS home game with Cincinnati on Saturday. However, Albiceleste Talk tweeted that Messi could feature against the Fire on August 31, with the Herons said to be 'patient' with their star's recovery ahead of the play-offs:

"Leo is focused on rehab, strengthening his ankle, and taking things slowly. He hasn’t yet trained with the group but will soon join his teammates. There’s hope he might play some minutes against Chicago Fire on August 31, but the key target is the September 14 match against Philadelphia Union.

"Inter Miami is patient, aiming to have him fully fit for the playoffs starting in late October, with the goal of winning the MLS."

Providing an update on his current status, Albiceleste Talk tweeted that the Argentina captain remains calm as he prepares to return to intensive training:

"Currently, Leo Messi is focusing on strengthening the muscles affected and regaining the lost mobility in his ankle after a long period without training. He remains calm and understands the need to be patient until he is fully recovered; that’s why he strictly follows his treatment and enjoys his free time with his family.

"Everyone agrees that Messi needs to be managed carefully, which is why there is a lot of calm around him. Over the next few days, he will start intensifying his training. The club wants Messi to get back into shape during September.

The Herons are top of the Eastern Conference after 25 games.

How has Argentina captain Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had an injury-plagued start to 2024, his first full season with Inter Miami since his arrival last summer on a free transfer after 19 seasons in Europe, including 17 at Barcelona.

In 15 games across competitions, the Argentina captain has bagged 14 goals and 11 assists. That includes 12 goals and nine assists in 12 MLS games. His two other strikes and assists have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Tata Martino's side lost 5-2 to Monterrey on aggregate in the quarter-final.

During the summer, Lionel Messi scored once and assisted once in five games as Argentina won a record 16th Copa title, becoming the first back-to-back champions since Chile (2015-16).

