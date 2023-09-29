Inter Miami set to play friendly against Lionel Messi's former club Newell’s Old Boys next year - Reports

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi could reportedly be set to face his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in early 2024. A friendly is being planned ahead of next year that will see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner come up against the club where his football journey began.

Lionel Messi's presence continues to pay rich dividends for Inter Miami, with the MLS outfit seeing a rise in popularity since the attacker's arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium this summer.

Thanks to his presence, many interesting fixtures with different clubs across the globe are being proposed for the Miamians. One of them could take the player closer to his roots.

According to TyC Sports' Gaston Edul (via All About Argentina on Twitter), Inter Miami and Newell's Old Boys are set to go head-to-head in a friendly next year. The said fixture could come up around January/February in Miami, which means Lionel Messi won't need to travel for the game.

It would be an emotional game for the Argentine, as he'd lace his boots to face the club he represented during his childhood. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner still has Newell's Old Boys at heart and confessed during an interview in 2016 that he'd love to return to the club in the future.

"I would love to (return)," he told Telefe's Polemica en el Bar. "It is something I have kept an eye on because it was my dream as a child.

"Obviously my life started to change and went another way, but I have no regrets. It's something I have kept an eye on. I want to play in Argentine football and Newell's, where I grew up," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

Where will Lionel Messi retire?

At the age of 36, having already won all there's to win in football, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Lionel Messi's retirement is drawing nearer.

His latest injury is an indication that Messi's body isn't the same anymore and will soon require rest. Hence, that brings the question about where his potential retirement destination could be.

Will he eventually fulfil his desire to return to Newell's Old Boys and possibly retire there or would he just call time on his career at the end of his spell with Inter Miami?

What about a glorious farewell at Barcelona where he's worshipped like a god? Well, only time will tell.