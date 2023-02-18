“It’s as if the woman had left him after meeting her lover” – Report highlights reason why Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo recently parted ways with his long-term agent Jorge Mendes. Mendes was not involved in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. It was Ronaldo's manager Ricardo Regufe who arranged the transfer.

French publication L'Equipe has now published a report explaining what caused Ronaldo's split with Mendes. According to the report, the split is more of a sentimental move rather than a finacial one. A source told L'Equipe (via Record Portugal):

"To understand this relationship, let's say that there was a strong bond between employee and employer. There was a friendship, a connivance, a connection. Cristiano (Ronaldo) paid Jorge (Mendes) and, despite everything, he shouldn't have replaced him."

The source added:

"It's not something you can imagine in agents of this caliber, but there can be moments of loneliness. It's as if the woman had left him after meeting the lover."

Jorge Mendes has been Cristiano Ronaldo's agent for a considerable period. He oversaw Ronaldo's move from Sporting CP to Manchester United in 2003. Their relationship, though, is seemingly non-existent now.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has hit the ground running at Al Nassr. The Portuguese bagged a brace of assists as Al Nassr beat Al-Taawoun 2-1 on Friday (February 17) night.

Jorge Mendes once claimed Cristiano Ronaldo's release clause was one billion

Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

In 2015, when Ronaldo used to play for Real Madrid, his agent Jorge Mendes was asked how much would a club have to pay if they wanted to sign the Portuguese superstar.

Mendes provided an emphatic response, saying (via Bleacher Report):

"Cristano Ronaldo? One billion. His buyout clause one billion, so it is one billion. It is impossible to buy someone like him. If for any reason the club decide to sell him tomorrow for 300 million, someone will pay."

Mendes also claimed that Ronaldo would end his career at Real Madrid, which didn't happen, though. The super agent, though, said that Ronaldo had a soft spot for Manchester United, having spent six seasons there before moving to Madrid:

"He loves the Man United supporters; he told me because he was there six years."

While Ronaldo returned to United in 2021, his second stint was a largely forgettable one, spending most of the 2022-23 season on the bench. The superstar forward left the club after mutually terminating his contract in November last year.

