Italian club express interest in signing Manchester United outcast Donny Van de Beek - Reports

Serie A side Genoa have entered the race to sign Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Dutch midfielder has also attracted the interest of Ligue 1 club Lorient.

Van de Beek joined the Red Devils from Ajax in 2020, but his stay at Old Trafford has been plagued by injuries, missing over 50 games. The Dutch midfielder has only made 60 appearances for United across competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

He has also spent a loan spell at Everton. The former Ajax star is yet to make an appearance for Erik ten Hag's side this season and is expected to be moved out.

Van de Beek could well head to Serie A, with Genoa interested in the player. According to Foot Mercato, Lorient are also looking to sign the Dutchman on loan. While Manchester United are open to letting the player leave, the report says that Van de Beek hasn't yet agreed on a transfer.

Di Marzio, meanwhile. reported in his blog that Genoa are contemplating making a 'crazy' bid for Van de Beek.

Manchester United provide update on Raphael Varane's fitness

Raphael Varane came off due to an injury issue during the Red Devils' 3-2 come-from-behind Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 26).

The club have now provided an update on Varane's fitness, saying that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will miss the trip to Arsenal on September 3. The Red Devils' statement about the Frech defender read (via the Red Devils website):

"Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury."

It continued:

"The France international came off at half-time in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks.

"Erik ten Hag may provide an update on team news during the pre-match press conference on Friday."

Raphael Varane has been a mainstay at the heart of Manchester United's defence since arriving in 2021. He has made 66 appearances across competitions, including three this term, but has missed over 30 games due to injury.