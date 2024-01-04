Jadon Sancho edges closer to Manchester United exit as Borussia Dortmund agree bargain loan fee: Reports

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho is reportedly set to return to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

Sancho, 23, has had a troubled stay at Old Trafford since arriving from the Bundesliga side in the summer of 2021. In 82 games across competitions, he has had just 12 goals and six assists.

That includes three appearances with no goal contributions this season. Sancho hasn't played since a public fallout with boss Erik ten Hag, who criticised the player's attitude in training.

Sancho disagreed with the notion and put out a tweet regarding the same, which has now been deleted. That didn't enthuse the manager or the Manchester United hierarcy, and the player was ostracised from the first team, pending an apology, which never came, plunging Sancho's Old Trafford future into uncertainty.

However, Sancho has received a lifeline in the form of a loan deal to BvB. As per Bild (via Sky Sports), the Bundesliga side have agreed a deal worth £2.6 million to bring back their former player for the season, pending the sorting of tax details.

Sancho is expected to join Dortmund's training camp in Marbella, Spain, by Friday (January 5). BvB are fifth in the Bundesliga, a whopping 15 points behind surprise leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

How Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho fared at Borussia Dortmund?

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho enjoyed a fairly impressive four-season stint at Borussia Dortmund between 2017 and 2021.

In 137 games across competitions, the Manchester United attacker racked up impressive tallies of 50 goals and 64 assists, winning the German Cup and the German Super Cup. Sancho's most prolific season with the Bundesliga giants was in 2019-20, when he bagged 20 goals and as many assists in 44 games across competitions.

In his last season at the club before moving to United, Sancho contributed 16 goals and 20 assists in 38 games across competitions. That included eight goals and 12 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga, where Borussia Dortmund finished third, 14 points behind champions Bayern Munich.