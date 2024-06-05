New Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to snap up Al-Nassr striker Talisca, who plays up front with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian has been at Mrsool Park since 2021.

Talisca, 30, has had a terrific partnership up front with Ronaldo, with the duo combining for 51 goals in the Saudi Pro League, where Luis Castro's side finished behind runaway winners Al-Hilal.

The Brazilian contributed 25 goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions. He's contracted with Mrsool Park till 2026, but Mourinho's Fenerbahce have started negotiations for the Brazilian star's transfer, as per NFC1 World, who tweeted:

"Fenerbahce began negotiating with Al-Nassr for the transfer of Talisca."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Since his arrival at the club three years ago, Talisca has been a solid performer for Al-Alami, bagging 68 goals and 10 assists in 85 games across competitions. However, despite the efforts of Talisca and Ronaldo, Al-Nassr ended the recently concluded season without a trophy.

They finished second in the league, lost to Al-Hilal (on penalties) in the King's Cup final and the Saudi Super Cup semifinals, and to Al-Ein in the AFC Champions League (on penalties).

How Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo fared under Jose Mourinho

Al-Alami striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a fabulous 2023-24 season with Al-Nassr, scoring 44 times in 45 games across competitions. He also scored six times in their victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign in pre-season.

The 39-year-old - widely regarded as one of the game's finest players - had a hugely successful three-season spell with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

The Los Blancos all-time top-scorer bagged a rich haul of 168 goals and 49 assists in 164 games across competitions under his compatriot. Most of those goals - 120 in 106 games - came in La Liga.

Ronaldo scored 46 times in 38 games in Madrid's victorious 2011-12 La Liga campaign, his best season haul in a Spanish top-flight season. Under Jose Mourinho, he also scored 28 times in 34 games in the UEFA Champions League, but Madrid venture beyond the semifinals.