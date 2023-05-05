Jude Bellingham accepts offer to leave Borussia Dortmund and join new club - Reports

Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham have reached an agreement ahead of his summer move to Spain, according to reports.

It was reported earlier this week that Real Madrid and reached an agreement with Bellingham for a summer transfer. Several sources, including SER Deportivos, Cadena SER and journalist Santi Aouna, have now reported that the two parties have agreed on a contract.

Bellingham is set to become the La Liga champions' second-highest earner, behind former Chelsea player Eden Hazard. The reports also say that the Englishman will sign a six-year contract with the club.

With Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid yet to agree on a fee, with the Bundesliga side expected to propose an initial £100 million fee, no issues are anticipated in the negotiations.

It was reported last month that Los Blancos' chief scout Juni Calafat met Bellingham's father in London, where he said that the 19-year-old will be integral to the club's new era alongside Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Jude Bellingham, who is contracted to Dortmund till 2025, moved to Germany from Birmingham City in 2020 for £25 million. He has since made 130 appearances for the German side across competitions, scoring 21 goals and registering 25 assists.

Borussia Dortmund target Edson Alvarez as Jude Bellingham replacement

Borussia Dortmund could look to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez if Jude Bellingham leaves this summer.

Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, and recent reports indicate that he will join La Liga giants Real Madrid. If the move goes through, Dortmund have Alvarez as of the names on their list of targets, according to BILD.

The report also says that the 25-year-old could be available for €40 million, but Dortmund face competition from several clubs for his signature, including Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Alvarez, who has more than two years left on his Ajax contract, is a defensive midfielder who's known for his physical strengths, ability to win aerial balls and tackling. He has made 143 appearances for Ajax since joining arriving from Club America in July 2019 for $17 million.

Poll : 0 votes