Real Madrid are facing a difficult situation, as striker Karim Benzema is demanding a renewal on the terms he believes he deserves, according to El Nacional. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, there's growing tension among Los Blancos fans about the Frenchman's future at the club.

Benzema's demands include being the undisputed starter and claiming an improved wage that reflects his value as a player. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has doubts about doing so, as the striker's demands are not feasible, in his view. Perez is also considering signing a central striker, which would complicate Benzema's position in the pecking order.

Despite Perez's reservations, Benzema has continued to prove his worth to the team. After weeks of inconsistent returns amid injuries, the French striker has shown that he remains a key player at the age of 35.

In the weekend La Liga game against Real Valladolid, he left everyone amazed, scoring his first hat-trick of the season in just seven minutes. Benzema's recent displays have reinforced Madrid's quest to elevate their game and approach the crucial phase of the season in optimal form.

Madrid's success this season will likely depend on Benzema's performance as he aims to lead the team to trophies. However, doubts continue to swirl around his future with the club. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid meet Benzema's demands and renew his contract or seek to replace him with a central striker.

What record did Real Madrid's Karim Benzema break in 6-0 win over Valladolid?

Madrid made a statement of intent with a ruthless 6-0 win over Valladolid, in a La Liga clash that will go down in history. Karim Benzema was the hero of the day, netting a first-half hat-trick to steer Los Blancos to a comprehensive win. Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez also got in on the act, making the win even sweeter for the home side.

In the process of scoring his hat-trick, Benzema achieved a remarkable milestone, breaking an all-time record for Real Madrid. The 33-year-old became the first player in club history to score 20 goals in 11 seasons, surpassing the mark of the legendary Raul and Alfredo Di Stefano, who did it so ten seasons.

